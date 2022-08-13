From David lynch to Jordan Peele: 10 directors who can sell a film with their name alone









Some directors are brands in and of themselves, capable of selling a movie with the mere utterance of their respective names. Such names are loaded with expectation, where directors from across the world have mastered a certain type of filmmaking or are merely so revolutionary that each and every one of their movies demands to be consumed in order to keep up with the latest cinematic trend.

Back in the day, such was certainly true for the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Francis Ford Coppola and Stanley Kubrick, with such iconic names having consistently made some of the finest films of the 20th century. Buying a ticket to see their work was to buy into their style and form of storytelling, with such directors rarely disappointing with their movies; after all, each one felt like a spiritual continuation of their last.

Digging deep into the vast milieu of modern filmmakers, we’ve put together a list of ten directors who can sell their films by their names alone. In other words, their names are the biggest thing on the poster, taking priority over movie stars and colourful visuals. Take a look at our list below.

10 directors who can sell a film with their name alone:

Paul Thomas Anderson

Having established his elegant approach to filmmaking for quite some years now, the American director Paul Thomas Anderson has become one of the most important working filmmakers, operating at a consistently high level. Similar to Quentin Tarantino’s films, Anderson can attract the best acting talent of contemporary cinema, with his most recent movie, Licorice Pizza, starring Alana Haim, Tom Waits, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie.

Each of his new releases is now treasured like a diamond in the rough of modern cinema, before being almost immediately placed in the history books of the art form, to be loved and cherished for many years to come.

James Cameron

In the 1980s, few directors could reach James Cameron’s majesty, the same mind that created such classic movies as The Terminator, True Lies, Titanic and Avatar. Well known for his mighty cinematic achievements, Cameron holds two spots in the top three highest-grossing movies of all time, and for good reason, too, he has an unmatched ability to get bums on seats and minds amazed.

With Avatar: The Way of Water due for release in December 2022, you can be sure that the movie will impress and make a hell of a lot of money at the same time.

Greta Gerwig

American filmmaker Greta Gerwig may have only directed three movies as of 2022, but it is her unique directorial style, that captures the beauty of everyday awkwardness that makes her such a crucial and pertinent part of modern cinema. Though Nights and Weekends didn’t see too much attention in 2008, Gerwig found great success with Lady Bird in 2017 and Little Women in 2019.

Next up for Gerwig is her sparkling Barbie movie, and we predict it to do very well indeed, both critically and commercially.

Bong Joon-ho

The unparalleled success of Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 Best Picture and Palme d’Or winner, Parasite, has made the filmmaker quite the hot property. Experimenting with genre, humour and surreal opinions on social issues, Joon-ho is a wonderful creative, with a meticulous eye for detail, and an innate love for the art form, having created seven different films that each challenge the art form.

Whilst Parasite is certainly his most famous flick, his previous movies, including Memories of Murder, The Host, and Okja are worthy of a similar level of praise, with the director never making the same film twice.

David Lynch

There are few styles in cinema that remain as distinct as David Lynch’s. Dark, moody, and totally experimental, Lynch’s films concern themselves with the unconscious dreamworld, with fans of his work devoted to each and every one of his releases. Whilst he may not be winning over any new followers, those who are into Lynch are really into him, with his name on a film being enough for them to buy a ticket, a large drink and a t-shirt.

Helming such films as Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet and the TV series Twin Peaks, though Lynch has been out of the filmmaking game for quite some time now, if he came back he’d be welcomed with open arms.

Christopher Nolan

Considered something of a modern-day James Cameron, British filmmaker Christopher Nolan enjoys playing with the technicalities of cinema as if cinematography, editing and production design were mere toys. This was demonstrated in the release of Inception in 2010, with the filmmaker utilising several impressive technical elements to bring the science fiction movie to life.

Since then, Nolan’s brand has only grown stronger, with such films as Interstellar, Dunkirk and Tenet, each being sold as vast, awe-inspiring cinematic experiences.

Jordan Peele

Remarkably Jordan Peele has only made three feature films yet remains one of the most culturally pertinent in modern cinema. His brand for intelligent horror was forged upon the release of, Get Out in 2017, a film that transformed the appeal of the horror genre, breaking the barrier between mainstream and independent cinema. Now, each of his releases is closely followed and heavily marketed, with audiences eager to see his new original movie that takes a swipe at contemporary society.

Most recently, the 2022 sci-fi Nope was sold in the trailer using ‘Jordan Peele’ in bright bold letters at the start of the very start.

Martin Scorsese

There remains a strong filmmaking contingent of classic directors who remain more than capable of selling tickets to audiences by the simple utterance of their name, and Martin Scorsese is one of them. Having directed such movies as Goodfellas, Taxi Driver and Raging Bull back in the day, the American director has earned enough credit from critics and audiences that it’s simply worth watching whatever he puts out next.

With a class and style that rings back to the mode of classic Hollywood, Scorsese remains one of the most important filmmakers of modern cinema, with his 2023 movie Killers of the Flower Moon sure to be yet another classic.

Quentin Tarantino

With a strong contingent of fans across the world, there may be no fanbase as loyal as that of Quentin Tarantino. Constantly operating at the very forefront of modern culture, Tarantino’s most recent movie starred some of the industry’s most established stars as well as some rising ones too, including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler, Maya Hawke, Victoria Pedretti and Sydney Sweeney.

No matter what project Tarantino puts his name to, you can be sure that flocks of fans will dash to the cinema in excitement. The western, war drama, 3-hour epic, you name it, the audience will come.

Denis Villeneuve

Following the remarkable worldwide success of the modern science fiction classic, Dune, Denis Villeneuve has become one of the most celebrated filmmakers working today. Granted, the time had been coming for the Canadian, making the crucial and commercial gems Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 before the release of the recent epic. A lover of grand sci-fi concepts, Villeneuve is the perfect director for a modern industry that is so craving spectacle.

Next for Villeneuve is the release of Dune: Part II, a film that already has a feverish level of excitement attached to it.