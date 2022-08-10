Ethan Coen set to direct a lesbian road trip comedy film









Ethan Coen made headlines last year when Joel Coen directed his first solo effort – The Tragedy of Macbeth – without his brother’s input after Ethan announced that he had quit directing. However, Ethan returned to the world of filmmaking earlier this year with a brand new documentary titled Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind.

In an interview, Ethan explained his decision to take a step back from the highly demanding world of modern cinema. While talking about the reasons, he said: “What changed is I started getting bored. I was with Trish in New York at the beginning of the lockdown. So, you know, it was all a little scary and claustrophobic.”

However, Ethan did not rule out a reunion with Joel. He added: “None of the decisions are definitive. We might make another movie. I don’t know what my next movie is going to be after this. The pandemic happened. I turned into a big baby and got bored and quit, and then the pandemic happened. Then other stuff happens and who knows?”

It looks like Ethan will continue his journey as a solo director by doing a new project which has been described as a lesbian road trip comedy film. The casting process has begun, and Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan have already filled the lead roles.

According to the latest reports, “The story [is] centred on a party girl who takes a trip from Philadelphia to Miami with her buttoned-down friend. Cruising bars ensues as does the potpourri of a severed head in a hatbox, a bitter ex-girlfriend, a mystery briefcase and an evil senator.”

