Watch new trailer for prequel movie 'Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes'









Time has flown since the release of the immensely popular battle royale movie The Hunger Games starring Jennifer Lawrence, with the original film celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022.

The milestone anniversary also makes for the perfect time for Lionsgate to release the very first teaser trailer for Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel film to the successful series.

Returning to the series, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed three of the original four films is back, this time working with a cast that includes Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth among others. Taking place approximately 64 years before the events of the original film, and novel written by Suzanne Collins, the story will feature an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), yet to become the threatening President shown in the original movies.

Set shortly before the tenth Hunger Games, the story will see the 18-year-old future leader be assigned as the mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), the tribute from District 12. Whilst it initially seems like the young adult has no hope for survival, Baird works closely with Snow to turn the odds in her favour.

Becoming an international phenomenon upon its release, the original Hunger Games was widely praised, raising the profiles of its young stars, Jennifer Lawrence, Amandla Stenberg, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jack Quaid and Leven Rambin.

Written by Michael Lesslie, the same mind behind 2015s Slow West and the video game adaptation of Assassin’s Creed in 2016, the first teaser trailer for the new project shows off barely anything, merely teasing the tone of the prequel. Take a look at the trailer, below.