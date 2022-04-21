Rachel Zegler opens up about Ansel Elgort’s alleged sexual assault









Rachel Zegler received a lot of attention from audiences as well as critics for her fantastic performance in the recent remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg. While she has received accolades for her work in the celebrated musical, Zegler has also had to face a lot of questions about her costar Ansel Elgort who has been accused of sexual assault.

During the first wave of the lockdown in 2020, allegations surfaced on Twitter about Elgort’s past and how he had sexually assaulted a woman in 2014 when she was just 17 and he was 20. In addition to that, another individual on Twitter claimed that she had been subjected to unsolicited pictures of Elgort’s genitals when she was 14.

Addressing these questions in an interview, Zegler claimed that it was disturbing to answer questions for “an adult male who can speak for himself.” Looking back on the entire situation, she recalled how she was being held accountable for something that she didn’t do just because of the condemnable past actions of her colleague.

“I reverted back to this brain space I was in [back in] June of 2020, when the accusation surfaced,” Zegler revealed, elaborating on her own mental condition. “We were in the middle of the first wave of lockdown, and there was nothing to do but doomscroll. Those days were some of the worst mental health days I’ve ever had.”

“In the grand scheme of things with this woman who has come forward with these allegations, I cannot imagine what she had to go through,” she added. “If I’m sitting here thinking that those days were traumatising for me, I don’t pretend to know. I could never know. I really don’t have anything to do with this conversation, and I’m looking forward to moving past it.”

