Watch the new trailer for Netflix's fantasy film 'The Sandman'









In hopes of reviving their streaming service, Netflix is delving into the realms of gothic fantasy in something of a risk, adapting Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel, The Sandman.

Revealing the trailer as part of Geeked Week 2022, Netflix gave fans their very first look at the new show as well as providing an official release date of August 5th. Telling the story of ‘Dream’, the personification of the dreamworld, who escapes from decades of imprisonment and sets out to reclaim his lost equipment.

Speaking to Empire earlier this year, Gaiman told the movie magazine, “You watch Episode 1 and think, ‘Oh, I get this thing: it’s like Downton Abbey, but with magic,’” making light of the frequent tonal shifts throughout the series. “Then you’ll be wondering, ‘What the hell is this?’ by episode 2, when you’re meeting Gregory The Gargoyle in The Dreaming,” he adds.

Doing well to drum up excitement, Gaiman further explains how the rest of the series will play out to fans, adding, “Episode 5 is about as dark and traumatic as anything is ever gonna get, then you’ve got Episode 6, which is probably the most feel-good of all the episodes”.

Starring a mighty ensemble cast that includes the likes of Tom Sturridge, Stephen Fry, Charles Dance, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the show will hope to drag Netflix back to winning ways.

Take a look at the trailer for the new gothic sci-fi, below.