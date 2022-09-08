Watch the new trailer for 'Knives Out' sequel, 'Glass Onion'









Netflix is gearing up for a massive end to 2022, releasing its exhilarating first trailer for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion.

Having spent an eye-watering $465 million for two sequels, Netflix is understandably making quite a big deal about the forthcoming release of Johnson’s latest murder mystery, with the latest trailer being a marvel of snappy editing. With bright, frenetic cinematography and a wonderfully dynamic style, the first trailer for the movie is a joyous parade of splendour, taking audiences back to the crime tales of old with an unmistakable modern flourish.

Confirming a cast that includes the return of Daniel Craig, as well as newcomers Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista, Johnson’s follow-up to 2019s Knives Out looks like a riot.

Earlier this year, the director took to Twitter to announce his excitement about taking on the new project, announcing how the new film was inspired by some of the greatest crime authors of all time. “Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true,” Johnson wrote, adding, “It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually”.

Concluding, Johnson added, “When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc – to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title”.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Glass Onion, below, with the film set to be released on Netflix in December 2022.