Jason Isaacs says that "Daniel Craig is more comfortable naked than with clothes on"









Jason Isaacs has proven that he is an actor of considerable talent through projects such as The Death of Stalin. A thoroughly hilarious, dark satire about the horrors of the human condition and the evils of totalitarianism, Armando Iannucci’s film is regarded by many to be one of the greatest comedies released in the last decade.

In a recent Q&A session with The Guardian, Isaacs insisted that he had the best role in the whole film despite the fact that he starred alongside legends such as Steve Buscemi. Isaacs also praised Iannucci’s vision, claiming that The Death of Stalin is more relevant than ever because Vladimir Putin’s antics are reflections of the film’s satirical reality.

Isaacs said: “Putin’s press conference where he lined up all of his cabinet members could have been a monstrously less funny outtake. I find it terrifying that one of the best hopes is that somebody in Putin’s circle will reach across that 300-foot table and put an end to this. It would take someone of Zhukov’s stature, with balls the size of Kremlin domes.”

One of the people sending in questions also asked Isaacs about the past possibility of starring as James Bond. However, the actor stated that he never had a chance because Daniel Craig was the perfect fit for such a role. Having starred in a play together, Isaacs knew that Craig had just what it takes to play the role of Bond.

“That’s very kind, but whoever sent that in needs to visit their optometrist,” he joked. “Daniel [Craig] was cast just after we’d done a play together [Angels in America]. He’s one of the only people on the planet who is more comfortable naked than with clothes on, which is why he has been – and will be – the perfect Bond for a long time to come.”

Watch the trailer for No Time to Die below.