Watch the new trailer for Blumhouse horror 'They/Them'









The brand new trailer for Blumhouse’s latest horror movie, They/Them has been released online, showing off an intriguing plot that dabbles with modern views on gender and sexuality.

Helmed by the writer of The Aviator, Gladiator and the James Bond movie Skyfall, John Logan, the new horror-thriller tells the story of a group of LGBTQIA+ teenagers who are sent to a ‘gay conversion camp’ run by a pack of sinister leaders. This includes Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon), a leader who intends for participants to “find a new sense of freedom” during their time at the camp.

The psychological methods of the camp leaders start to become increasingly more unsettling, with the group of young leads banding together to fight against authority and the threat of a sinister serial killer.

Alongside Kevin Bacon, the cast also includes the likes of Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Darwin del Fabro, Anna Chlumsky, Anna Lore, Carrie Preston, Cooper Koch and Monique Kim.

The film is just one of the many Blumhouse projects planned for 2022, including the B.J. Novak comedy-thriller, Vengeance, as well as the final film in the modern Halloween trilogy. Halloween Ends will bookend David Gordon Green’s contemporary take on Michael Myers, with the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Nick Castle, Andi Matichak and more, leading the series.

They/Them will be released through the Peacock streaming service on August 5th.