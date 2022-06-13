Idris Elba has been "in talks" to become the next James Bond









Idris Elba, the star of Luther and The Wire, is once again one of the actors touted to replace the outgoing Daniel Craig and become the new super agent, James Bond.

It is reported that the London native has held new talks with the franchise’s producers after market research suggested that he would be suitable for the iconic role of Bond rather than as a villain as was once thought.

After Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after five films, with his final outing being 2021’s No Time To Die, a run which started with 2006’s Casino Royale, the hunt has been on for a successor, no easy feat by any stretch of the imagination.

Of Elba replacing Craig, a source told the Sun: “Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond’s story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist.”

“However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realised how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research,” the insider continued. “He ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it. They didn’t want to see him as a nemesis – they want him as the hero.”

Other favourites touted to become the fictional MI6 agent are Superman‘s Henry Cavill, Rege Jean Page of Bridgerton, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aidan Turner and Tom Hardy.

Interestingly, co-owner of Eon Productions and the James Bond franchise producer, Barbara Broccoli, the daughter of the series’ original producer Albert R. Broccoli, recently revealed that Elba’s name has cropped up in discussions regarding Craig’s successor.

Speaking on Deadline‘s Crew Call podcast back in January, she said: “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor”.

