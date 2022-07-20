Watch the brand new trailer for horror sequel 'Halloween Ends'









Will Halloween finally end? Only time will tell, though we think it’s highly unlikely that it definitively will, as Universal releases the very first glimpse of the new franchise horror movie showing off one of the most intimidating slasher villains of all time, Michael Myers.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the final movie in the modern trilogy of movies, titled Halloween Ends, will see Jamie Lee Curtis take on her long-hated adversary for the very last time (we hope). Said to be a more contained movie than the previous instalments in the series, Curtis will be joined in the film, alongside such stars as Andi Matichak,, Kyle Richards as and Will Patton.

Set in present day 2022, the story will take a four-year jump after the events of the 2021 movie, Halloween Kills, with the film also set to include several real-world events such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The synopsis for the brand new movie reads, “Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all”.

The return of Michael Myers in the David Gordon Green trilogy joins the comeback of other such slasher icons including Leatherface in the Netflix movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as well as Ghostface in 2022s Scream.

Take a look at the new horror trailer, below.