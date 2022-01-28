Jamie Lee Curtis shares her new look in ‘Halloween Ends’









Reimagining the Halloween story for a brand new generation, director David Gordon Green has is soon to complete his horror trilogy with Halloween Ends due for release in October 2022. Instead of reimagining the story itself with a remake or reboot, Green instead has continued the story with a sequel based many years later from the original film, following the saga between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers reaching its final conclusion.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Laurie Strode in the new trilogy has recently shared an image of her character in the upcoming film, giving audiences their first-ever look at the actor in costume for the Halloween Ends. Sharing two images on Instagram, the first shows Curis smiling in a full-body costume shot, whilst the second sees Laurie Strode alongside Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards) and Allyson (Andi Matichak) who were also lucky enough to survive Michael Myers in the previous film.

Captioning the second photo “Together Till The End! Lindsey. Laurie. Allyson,” the excitement behind the image demonstrates just how well David Gordon Green has handled the brand new series, with horror fans across the world delighted with his take on the classic story. Halloween Kills was a worthy sequel to the first film in the trilogy, released in 2018, with the film ending with Myers killing Strode’s daughter, Karen (Judy Greer).

Billed as the final instalment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends will pick up four years after the events of the previous film and will star Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, Andi Matichak and Nick Castle. The character’s revival joins fellow slasher icon Leatherface who will be getting a revival in Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, due for release in February 2022.