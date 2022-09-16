Watch Netflix's trailer for the Stephen King adaptation 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'









Netflix has released the first trailer for their adaptation of Stephen King‘s celebrated short story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. In the clip, we meet Craig, played by Jaeden Martell of It and Knives Out fame, who bonds with the eponymous Mr. Harrigan, an ageing billionaire played by the legendary Donald Sutherland of films such as Klute and The Hunger Games.

A synopsis of the film reads: “Craig, a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan. The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.”

With the source material being by the ‘King of Horror‘, the new trailer is not without its dark edge, and things take a mysterious turn after Craig gets a voicemail from Mr. Harrigan, although he has just died. Elsewhere, a school bully is found dead.

Interestingly, the phones in the film are of an older style. Mr. Harrigan has what is thought to be an original iPhone, and Craig uses a 4 or 4S. This is strange as the book wasn’t written in that period – it was published as a part of 2020s If It Bleeds. The film looks to be one of the best Stephen King adaptations that Netflix has released to date, following on from the resounding success of 1922. A commentary on the state of the modern world, Martell and Sutherland will surely shine.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone will be available on Netflix from October 5th. Fans of Stephen King are already hotly anticipating its release, which comes just in time for the Halloween season.

