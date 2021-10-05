Donald Sutherland will star in new Stephen King adaptation









In recent years, the number of Stephen King film adaptations have increased exponentially which has led many younger viewers to the writer’s older horror novels. From HBO to Netflix, King’s works are being revitalised by some of the major streaming platforms so that newer generations of audiences can enjoy King’s artistic vision in consumable formats.

King is still an active member of the literary community as well, having published an anthology of unpublished novellas last year. Titled If It Bleeds, King’s latest book, was praised by multiple critics and received glowing reviews. Fans enjoyed the new addition to the extensive legacy of King, claiming that If It Bleeds is proof that King is still at the top of his game.

In a recent interview, King claimed that the ideas came to him with more momentum when he was younger: “I’ve gotten better in some ways, but you lose a little of the urgency. In my 40s, the ideas were like people jamming into a fire door to get out. There were so many ideas, and you couldn’t wait to get to the typewriter and the words would pour out.”

He continued: “Nowadays, you’re almost feeling people are looking over your shoulder and they’re apt to be a little more critical. You slow down a little bit. I’m aware I’m getting older. You lose the blazing fastball and start to count more on your changeups and curves and be a little more careful and mix them up.”

A new Netflix film adaptation of one of the novellas from If It Bleeds is in the works and has excited fans already. The chosen one is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a story about a boy who finds out that his new phone has the ability to make people commit suicide. Many big names are already attached to the project, including Donald Sutherland who will play Mr. Harrigan and Jaeden Martell as the young boy.

