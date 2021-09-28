Pilou Asbæk joins new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot'







Stephen King has long been a source of inspiration for the film industry, having helped to create some of the finest films of all time, including The Shining, It, The Shawshank Redemption, Misery, Stand by Me, Green Mile and Carrie. The latest of the famed writer’s novels to see an adaptation (or re-adaptation) is Salem’s Lot, directed by Gary Dauberman with Pilou Asbæk recently announced to star.

Well-known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones as well as Batou in Ghost in the Shell, Asbæk has nabbed a villainous role in the film. Gary Dauberman is also well-versed with the material of Steven King, having written both chapters of the It films, with further horror experience working on the likes of Annabelle Comes Home, The Nun and Wolves at the Door.

The plot of the classic tale sees author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) return to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in the hopes of literary inspiration, only to discover that a vampire is preying upon his old community. Asbæk comes onboard as Richard Straker, the vampire’s right-hand man who prepares for the arrival of his overlord by enacting much of his dirty work. Also starring

William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Alfre Woodard and Marilyn Busch Salem’s Lot will be released shortly before Halloween next year, in September 2022.

An adaptation of the novel was released as a PG mini-series in 1979, though saw much critical acclaim for the lead performances of David Soul and James Mason. Directed by the late master of horror Tobe Hooper, responsible for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Salem’s Lot saw great critical acclaim and remains a cult classic of the genre.

Take a look at the classic trailer for the 1979 mini-series below.

Comments