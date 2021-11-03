Watch Lucy Dacus perform 'VBS' on Jimmy Fallon









Indie rock heroine Lucy Dacus appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (November 2nd), performing an incredible rendition of her track ‘VBS’ from this year’s Home Video.

Hearing her humorous lyrics loud and clear – and that strange, surprising part near the end of the song where it briefly goes electric – allows live takes like this to confirm how much of a great songwriter Dacus is. The following lyric is a genuine work of genius: “Sedentary secrets like peach pits in your gut / Locked away like jam jars in the cellar of your heart / Waiting to be tasted and ultimately wasted”.

Of Home Video, when reviewing the record, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said: “Home Video is a wonderfully deep and thoroughly fleshed out rabbit hole for anyone who wishes to see how Dacus evolved into who she is today. It’s an album that never sacrifices melody or musicality for storytelling or plot, but brings the two together to feed off and compliment one another.”

It’s been a busy year for Dacus. In June, after she released Home Video, she played a set for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ series from her former school in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia. For the stellar set, she performed ‘Brando’, VBS’, ‘Going Going Gone’ and ‘Thumbs’.

Meanwhile, in September, she donated the profits from four Texas dates on her tour to abortion funds in the state, protesting its new, draconian anti-abortion law. She is one of many musicians to donate to the cause, including her friend and Boygenius bandmate, Phoebe Bridgers.

“Whenever I see something that makes me upset, I try to think, ‘What can I do about this?’” she told Rolling Stone. “If I can’t do anything, I try to not panic. But if I can, I try to mobilise. As I had the thought, I wrote the tweet, It was just like, ‘That’s something I can do.’”

Watch Dacus perform ‘VBS’ on Fallon below.