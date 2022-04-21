Watch Lorde cover The Strokes’ song ‘The End Has No End’ in New York









New Zealand singer Lorde covered Rosalía’s ‘Hentai’ during the first of her two-show stay at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She then followed it up at the second show with a performance of ‘The End Has No End’ by The Strokes.

“We’re in New York, you know? Got to do it,” Lorde said to the crowd on night two before beginning a stripped-back cover of the New York indie group’s Room On Fire single, singing along to a peaceful guitar backing.

Lorde is currently touring North America as part of her current world tour in support of her 2021 album, Solar Power. She is then set to head over to the UK and Ireland in May and June – tickets can be found here.

Following her run in the British Isles, she will perform a string of dates across Europe as well as appearing on the bill at Glastonbury and primavera. The tour will end in Australasia, with dates across Australia and her home country of New Zealand set for 2023.

Lorde’s third studio album, Solar Power, was released back in August 2021 after being previewed with its title track, ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ and ‘Mood Ring’. The eponymous single recently won the award for Best Song In The World during this years’ NME awards ceremony.

It was unclear whether Lorde would be able to attend the two night run at Radio City Music Hall earlier this week, following the news of her tour postponement last week. Last week, the Kiwi contracted laryngitis, forcing her to postpone her shows at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and The Anthem in Washington DC.

In a statement to fans via email, Lorde wrote: “These past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you.”

She added: “I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately, it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”

The postponed tour dates have been rescheduled for August. Fortunately, Lorde seems to have made a full recovery and has resumed the tour with no further disruption.

LOOK AT OUR GIRL!!! Another video of Lorde covering The Stroke’s “The End Has No End” tonight in NYC #SolarPowerTour

pic.twitter.com/j050eVFx8i — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) April 20, 2022