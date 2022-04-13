Amy Winehouse's 2007 Glastonbury show to be released on vinyl









Amy Winehouse performed a seminal set at Glastonbury in 2007, which is finally being released on vinyl for the first time ever, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the singer’s performance at the Pyramid Stage. It was her second stint at Glastonbury, where she performed such seminal numbers as ‘Rehab’, ‘You Know I’m No Good’, ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’ and ‘Valerie’.

The vinyl is being touted for a June 3rd release, which should coincide with the 11th anniversary of the singer’s death. More interestingly, performance is being pressed over two black LPs, with a crystal clear edition being made available exclusively through Universal Music.

Winehouse was a soul artist who released the Back to Black album in 2006. Commonly regarded as one of the seminal albums of the era, Winehouse was praised for her work as a singer and a songwriter, feeling that she was a harbinger of authenticity in a world of electronic music. She is perhaps best known for her cover of ‘Valerie’, which was originally released by The Zutons.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis paid tribute to the late singer with the following statement: “Amy Winehouse was a Glastonbury-goer through and through. She either came and played or, when she wasn’t working, came and camped. She played in the blistering heat and the heavy rain, and there were so many magical moments to her performances.”

In other Glastonbury related news, former Beatle and Wings Sir Paul McCartney is set to play at this year’s Glastonbury, but the songwriter says that he’s unable at present to say what songs he is due to perform. The Beatle offered an insight into his workings as a performance artist in an interview with Metro Radio, stating that the views in Glastonbury reminds him of a heraldic pasture.

‘No Time To Die’ writer Billie Eilish has been confirmed as a Pyramid Stage performer on Friday night at Glastonbury 2022 on June 24th. This will make her the youngest performer to play at the festival. Kendrick Lamar has also been confirmed. The festival will be the first to take place since 2019, as the festivals were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.