Paul McCartney says he is “yet to plan” his Glastonbury 2022 headline set









Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney is set to play at this year's Glastonbury, but the bassist says that he's unable at present to say what songs he is due to perform.

Interviewed by Metro Radio, where he let out a tantalising hint: “Yeah, to tell you the truth we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do yet,” McCartney admitted, “But we are definitely planning on having a few tricks up our sleeve”.

While a number of Beatle tunes are expected, McCartney may also perform a couple of Wings songs, as a way of acknowledging the rise of the band’s influence in recent years. Former One Direction star Harry Styles told Rolling Stone that he “swears” by London Town and Back to the Egg.

McCartney performed at the Pyramid Stage in 2004, giving the Beatle an overview on how to prepare himself for the festival. The bassist tends to play a variety of instruments: guitar, keyboards, percussion, ukulele. Among his numbers performed at the 2004 Glastonbury were rockers ‘Let Me Roll It’ and ‘Get Back’. “The crowds at Glastonbury have always reminded me of a medieval battle scene,” McCartney said, “It looks very heraldic, and to see this iconic scene and particular Glastonbury ‘look’ was very exciting”.

This will be the first festival since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 iterations were cancelled due to the pandemic. Foals, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, and Charli XCX are also expected to perform at the ceremony. Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis predicts that it may be the best one yet, precisely because people are so excited to return to the festival.

In other McCartney related news, the bassist uploaded a photo onto his Facebook page in support of Ukraine. The Beatle was photographed carrying the Ukrainian flag while performing onstage. The Police’s Sting re-recorded ‘Russians’ to reflect the change in the political landscape, and Iron Maiden have cancelled their upcoming show in Russia, out of concern for the conflict.

Furthermore, famous gothic rockers The Cure have announced details of a new charity band T-shirt that provides support for Ukraine amid the ongoing armed conflict. The Blue-and-yellow-coloured shirts bear the Ukrainian logo, invoking the colours and flags of the Ukrainian nation. The band have promised that each and every one of the net proceeds will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The conflict is still going strong as of the time of this piece.