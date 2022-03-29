Harry Styles to release new single 'As It Was' on Friday









After setting the internet ablaze last week by announcing his third solo album, Harry’s House, Harry Styles has confirmed the title and release of the album’s first single, ‘As It Was’.

The new album was announced on March 26th, and is the follow-up to 2019’s critically acclaimed, Fine Line. To accompany the announcement, a trailer was shared in which the former One Direction man walks onstage in an empty theatre, with a design of a yellow house hoisted up behind him.

The colossal announcement followed a period of cryptic activity from Styles. This included the emergence of a mysterious social media account entitled ‘You Are Home’, as well as filming a music video on an oversized bed outside Buckingham Palace in London last month.

Now, Styles has confirmed that ‘As It Was’ is to arrive this Friday, April 1st. He made the revelation by posting the title of the song and release date on Twitter, alongside a set of photos of himself walking down what seems to be a hallway or alley.

Per a report in Billboard, a significant set of Styles’ fans think they already know some of the lyrics to ‘As It Was’. This belief stems from the fact that the ‘You Are Home’ Twitter account, which has been active since March 19th, has been posting cryptic lines that some have taken as lyrics.

Elsewhere, the Canadian legend, Joni Mitchell, has given Styles her approval of the name of his new record. Famously, she wrote ‘Harry’s House/Centerpiece’ for her 1975 album, The Hissing of Summer Lawns, and retweeted Styles’ announcement post, captioning it “love the title”. It is well known that Styles is a lifelong fan of Mitchell’s work.

in this world, it’s just us, you know it’s not the same as it was — You Are Home (@youarehome) March 21, 2022