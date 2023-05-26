Watch Lizzo honour Tina Turner in concert









American pop singer Lizzo paid tribute to the late Tina Turner at her tour stop in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday night.

The singer performed a brief rendition of ‘Proud Mary’, the Creedence Clearwater Revival song that Turner turned into a high-energy romp with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

“Today, we lost an icon,” Lizzo told the audience. “And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is.”

“As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock’ n’ Roll,” she added. “There is no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner.”

Turner passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday after what was described simply as an “illness”. The cultural icon had previously suffered from intestinal cancer and kidney failure.

Lizzo joins legions of famous fans who have paid tribute to the ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ singer since her passing. Among those who have also mourned Turner’s passing include Mick Jagger, Tom Jones, and Angela Bassett, the last of whom portrayed Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Watch Lizzo pay tribute to Tina Turner down below.

See more