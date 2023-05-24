Tina Turner dead at 83









Tina Turner, the legendary singer best known for songs like ‘Proud Mary’, ‘Private Dancer’, and ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’, has passed away. She was 83 years old.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” Turner’s representative said in a statement. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Turner first came to prominence as a singer for Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm in 1957. The band eventually morphed into the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, which she fronted with her then-husband. Turner’s first solo release, ‘A Fool In Love’, was released in 1960. Throughout the 1960s, the Turners released a string of hit singles, including ‘River Deep – Mountain High’ and a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Proud Mary’.

Turner later accused Ike of physical abuse and started a full-time solo career in 1976. For nearly a decade, Turner worked to pay off debts incurred from leaving the Ike & Tina Turner Revue by appearing on television shows and touring around the world. A cover of Al Green’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’ was a top ten hit in the UK, reviving Turner’s career.

Turner’s first major solo success came in 1984 with the album Private Dancer. Her single ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’, went to number one, giving her the one and only chart-topping song of her career. Additional hit singles from the album included ‘Better Be Good To Me’ and the album’s title track. Private Dancer would later be certified platinum in both the US and the UK, with more than 12 million copies of the album sold worldwide.

In 1985, Turner co-starred in the film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, for which she provided the theme song, ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)’. An additional song from the film’s soundtrack, ‘One of the Living’, won Turner a Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. Other notable singles from Turner’s solo career included ‘Typical Male’, ‘Back Where You Started’, ‘The Best’, and ‘GoldenEye’, the latter of which was the theme for the 1995 James Bond film of the same name.

Turner’s life story was later adapted into the 1993 Oscar-nominated film What’s Love Got to Do with It. For her role in portraying Turner, Angela Bassett was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award. Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Ike Turner in 1991 and as a solo artist in 2021. In 2005, Turner was recognised by the Kennedy Center Honours.

Turner continued to tour until 2009 when she retired from live performances. A jukebox musical based on her life entitled Tina: The Tina Turner Musical premiered on the West End in London in 2018 and later moved to Broadway in 2019. Turner had been living in Switzerland since 1994 and became an official citizen in 2013, relinquishing her American citizenship in the process.

This is a developing story…