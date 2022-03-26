Watch live footage from drummer Taylor Hawkins’ final show with the Foo Fighters









Foo Fighters fans have taken to social media to commemorate Taylor Hawkins, the band’s percussionist and secondary vocalist, who has sadly died at the age of 50. Fans have uploaded footage from his final show with the band at Lollapalooza Argentina, where he sang Queen standard, ‘Somebody to Love’. “I fuckin’ love Dave Grohl, man,” Hawkins admitted to the crowd before starting the song. “I’d be delivering pizzas if it wasn’t for fuckin’ Dave Grohl. I’d be managing the drum department at a Guitar Center if it wasn’t for Dave Grohl.”

The band were set to close out their South American tour by performing a headlining slot at Lollapalooza in São Paulo, Brazil, on March 27th. Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello recalled the drummer’s “unstoppable rock power” while sharing a photograph of himself with the singing drummer. Tributes followed from members of Black Sabbath, Nickelback and Kiss, who followed Foo Fighters’ example in remembering the percussionist and the man on social media.

Hawkins’ final show with the Foo Fighters was as part of a headlining set at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22nd. Over two hours at Buenos Aires’ Hipódromo de San Isidro, the band flitted from deeper, denser cuts to jauntier, more instantly recognisable material. Grohl performed the majority of the vocals, but Hawkins got a chance to sing his numbers.

Hawkins took part in the band’s recent horror-pastiche, Studio 666. He joined the band in 1999, playing on all their albums since then.

King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford admired Hawkins’s technique, bravura and commitment. “Taylor brought commitment in spades as he laid into that drum kit with a huge smile, irrepressible energy and stratospheric levels of enthusiasm,” Bruford wrote on Facebook. In his interview with Far Out, The Police’s Stewart Copeland singled Hawkins out as a contemporary drummer he admired, alongside Dave Grohl.

Besides drumming with Foo Fighters, Hawkins was an avid musicologist, praising Dennis Wilson’s work in public. In 2009, Hawkins added vocals to Wilson’s unfinished ‘Holy Man’, before re-recording it once more in 2019, this time with Queen bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor in tandem.

Stream the last footage of Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters below.