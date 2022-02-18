Queen's Brian May discusses his love for The Beatles









Queen guitarist Brian May is a Beatles fan, which he has been frank about in several interviews. In a recent discussion, the Queen custodian reiterated his admiration for the band.

“The Beatles were our bible,” May recalled. “Absolutely at every stage in their career and their music development, they were models. And they still are to me, I must say.”

He continued, “I love all those albums. To me, they are the greatest. They are the pinnacle of writing, performance and ethos of rock music. They broke down so many barriers, they changed the world many times. I will always love The Beatles without any reservation.”

The guitarist/keyboardist went one further and claimed that the generation of children that are out there today are not as aware of the band’s precociousness as perhaps they should be. May suggested that the band should have a Bohemian Rhapsody of their own, referring to the Queen film starring Rami Malek as the band’s singer.

In an interview with Far Out, May described John Lennon as his hero and said he used Lennon’s ‘God’ as a shield to protect himself from the wrath of the media following Freddie Mercury’s untimely death in 1991.

Describing ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ as his favourite Beatles tune, the guitarist explained that the group had an influence on him like no other. Plastic Ono Band, featuring John Lennon and Ringo Starr, had a great impact on him.

The Beatles recently issued out Get Back, an uncompromising and unvarnished documentary that showed their recording sessions as they happened 50 years ago. Paul McCartney was relieved to hear from director Peter Jackson that the sessions weren’t as difficult as he and his bandmates remembered them to be.

The three-part series ends with an impromptu turn on the roof, as The Beatles perform five-rock numbers, before returning to the studio. The band were asked to turn down the music by the police, who cited “noise disruption” as their reason for shutting the band down.

McCartney enjoyed Queen’s music and can be spotted on stage with them during the finale to Live Aid. Queen’s performance of ‘Radio Gaga’ was considered a festival highlight, and McCartney held founder Bob Geldof on his shoulder as he brought the Irish singer to the microphones at the front of the stage.