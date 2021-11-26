Watch LCD Soundsystem perform 'Beat Connection' for the first time since 2005









I think everyone can agree that the return of New York legends, LCD Soundsystem, has been one of the rather testing 2021’s highlights. The band announced their long-awaited return last month, over three years since they went on hiatus, and have now embarked on a run of 20 shows at Brooklyn Steel in New York as part of a residency.

Evoking their heyday, on Wednesday, November 24th, the band played their classic single ‘Beat Connection’ for the first time in 16 years. The disco-fused piece of indie evokes ESG and early Blondie. A danceable masterpiece, it had the audience moving within seconds.

During the set, the band played a variety of songs from across their career, as well as a cover of Spacemen 3’s ‘Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here)’. Setting the tone for the rest of the night, the band opened their set with ‘Beat Connection’, which diehard LCD Soundsystem fans will instantly know as the B-side to their debut single ‘Losing My Edge’.

The residency kicked off on Tuesday 23rd, and the band are embarking on the run without their synth player, Gavilán Rayna Russom, who announced she was leaving the band this week.

The announcement was made via an interview with Pitchfork, where Russom outlined the reasons for her departure. She said: “I didn’t realise the way it would take over the way my identity — especially my creative identity — was perceived in the public eye.”

She explained: “DFA and LCD… they’re nice folks and James is a great artist and it’s a great label, but it’s actually quite different than what I’m interested in creatively. I’d always felt like I was kind of negotiating.”

LCD Soundsystem‘s residency at Brooklyn Steel will run until December 21st, so if you’re in New York, it’s well worth trying to cop a ticket, as these shows are sure to go down in the band’s history. For any European fans of the band, they’re set to headline Bilbao’s BBK festival next July.

Watch a clip of the band tearing through ‘Beat Connection’ below.