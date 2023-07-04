







Lana Del Rey has performed ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ live for the first time ever. The performance took place in Italy at La Prima Estate Festival in Parco Bussoladomani Park, Lido di Camaiore.

Performing to nearly 20,000 people, Del Rey played tracks from across her career, ranging from ‘Born to Die’ from her second album of the same name to ‘A&W’ from Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd released earlier this year.

Early into the set, Del Rey performed the live debut of her song, ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’, which featured as the second single and title track for her seventh album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, released in 2021. In the live performance footage, the vast crowd can be heard cheering and singing along to every word.

Del Rey’s setlist also included most of her biggest singles, including ‘Venice Bitch’, ‘Summertime Sadness’, ‘Young and Beautiful’, and her debut single, ‘Video Games’. She also featured some lesser-known tracks, including ‘Bartender’, ‘Arcadia’, and ‘Salvatore’ at the audience’s request.

The performance marks Del Rey’s first return to the stage after her set was cut off at Glastonbury. Appearing on the Other stage, Del Rey took to the stage half an hour after her set was due to start. She was cut off at midnight due to Worthy Farm’s midnight curfew for large stages.

After the power was cut, Del Rey led the audience in two acapella singalongs of ‘Video Games’ and ‘Summertime Sadness’ before she left the stage.

Watch Lana Del Rey perform ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ live for the first time below.

See more Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club (live) pic.twitter.com/Xi8TAnHWfB — b (@lostinyosemite) July 2, 2023