Watch Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan strut the Prada catwalk









It’s for reasons like this that cult icons Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan remain so beloved in the pop culture sphere of modern culture, as the two actors have been spotted sporting the latest chic statements on the Prada catwalk.

Showcasing their autumn/winter 2022 collection, Prada chose the two cinematic icons along with the likes of the Game of Thrones actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders from the Oscar-winning classic, Moonlight to model the brand new clothes. Whilst the aforementioned names are popular in the contemporary zeitgeist, Goldblum and MacLachlan made a name for themselves in the 1990s with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, respectively.

Appearing in front of over 200 people, MacLachlan opened the show sporting a dashing winter coat, whilst Jeff Goldblum ended the performance in a furred-jacket and an iconic, stuttering walk. As Prada announced in a statement, “Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals…Real men, recognised figures, they bring a new facet of reality”.

Speaking about their new collection, Prada also noted, “The collection celebrates the idea of working – in all different spheres and meanings, through these clothes, we emphasise that everything a human being does is important. Every aspect of reality can be elegant and dignified… elevated, and celebrated”.

Whilst they are known for their ‘90s performances, Goldblum and MacLachlan are still operating in the modern industry, with the Jurassic Park star set to reprise his role as Ian Malcolm in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. MacLachlan, on the other hand, will portray Harold in a new comedy series called Joe Exotic based on the true story and popular Netflix series, following the rivalry between Carole Baskin and the titular Joe Exotic.

Kyle MacLachlan, Louis Partridge, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Damson Idris, Asa Butterfield, and Jeff Goldblum walking the Prada runway FW22. pic.twitter.com/kPwfqjQkH2 — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) January 16, 2022

Jeff Goldblum’s Prada walk is ‘awkward but hot older gentleman on the dance floor at Berghain’ pic.twitter.com/28fiY4tcxu — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) January 16, 2022