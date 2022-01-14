Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer to lead new horror movie









With the quality of horror thin on the ground in 2021, the genre is looking to pick up its game in 2022, with the likes of Halloween Ends, Scream and Jeepers Creepers: Reborn each looking to find critical and commercial value in horror once more. It looks as though the likes of the Russo brothers are looking to do the very same thing, with the two influential directors, famous for their work in the Marvel universe, co-producing a brand new horror film starring Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer.

Titled All Fun And Games, little is known about the brand new horror film aside from the fact that it will follow a group of siblings who become mixed up in a game that features a demonic twist, think Jumanji but with Pazuzu instead of monkeys. Co-directed by first-time feature film directors Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu, the script for the brand new film has been built off an original work from JJ Braider, a screenplay that ended up in the hands of Joe and Anthony Russo.

Coming straight off the back of the success of Sex Education for Netflix, Aba Butterfield is enjoying a significant stint of cultural pertinence, starring in the show alongside the likes of Emma Mackey, Aimee Lou Wood, Mimi Keene and Gillian Anderson. Meanwhile, Natalia Dyer has also enjoyed continued success with the streaming service’s precious TV series, Stranger Things, where she features alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin.

Stranger Things season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix in mid-2022, with the latest series set to draw a close to the show that helped to elevate the streaming platform upon its release in 2016. Though Netflix has not yet confirmed that this series is the last, with the lead cast of kids now rapidly growing older, the show cannot sustain its normal coming-of-age themes for much longer.