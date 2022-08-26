Watch Jason Momoa play horned outlaw in 'Slumberland' trailer









Star of Aquaman, Jason Momoa, is starring in the new movie from Francis Lawrence, Slumberland. Utilising the age-old trope of a kid escaping the harsh realities of life into a fantasy world, he will star alongside Marlow Barkley in what looks to be one of the most exciting children’s films of the year.

The story follows Nemo, played by Barkley, whose world is shattered when her father gets lost at sea. Her life in the Pacific Northwest is devastated by the tragedy, so she is sent to live with her well-meaning but awkward uncle Phillip, played by Chris O’Dowd.

Her new surroundings are challenging, but at night a secret map to the fantasy world of Slumberland connects her to rough and ready outlaw Flip, who becomes her partner and guide. What ensues is a journey through dreams and nightmares, with Nemo hoping that one day she’ll see her father again.

Momoa’s horned character looks brilliant, and it’s something of a departure for the actor, who is best known for his more serious roles in the likes of Aquaman, The Bad Batch, and Dune. Slumberland will be released on Netflix on November 18th.

Earlier this month, Jason Momoa discussed one of his greatest flops to date, the 2011 remake of Conan the Barbarian, which was criticised as a soulless husk of the cult Arnold Schwarzenegger original from 1985. In conversation with GQ, Momoa stated: “I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands”.

Expressing a deep regret for his work in the fantasy action flick, he added: “Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit”.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.