Jason Momoa compares ‘Conan the Barbarian’ to a "pile of sh*t"









The towering star of such celebrated stories as Game of Thrones, Aquaman and Fast X, Jason Momoa, has recently revealed his regret and resentment towards the 2011 remake of Conan the Barbarian, where he played the title character.

Appearing alongside Rachel Nichols, Rose McGowan, Ron Perlman and Stephen Lang, Momoa starred as Conan, a vengeful barbarian warrior who sets off on a revenge mission against a warlord who murdered his father when he was a child. Based on the 1982 cult film featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the 2011 version was criticised for its utter lack of soul, with critics and audiences agreeing on its inferior quality.

In conversation with GQ, Momoa statedL “I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” voicing a strong regret for appearing in the 2011 action flick. Continuing, he adds, “Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit”.

Helmed by Marcus Nispel, the director of both dismal Friday the 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre remakes, Conan the Barbarian was released in the same year that Momoa appeared in the HBO series Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo.

These days, Momoa is considered a much more significant movie star, joining the celebrated superhero team The Justice League alongside the likes of Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller. He will once again take up the trident of his Aquaman character in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set for release in 2023, with The Conjuring and Insidious director James Wan at the helm for the third time.

Take a look at the trailer for Conan the Barbarian below, and decide for yourself whether the film does indeed look like a “big pile of shit”.