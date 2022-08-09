Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont









The film star and mainstay in the DC superhero franchise, Ezra Miller, has once again landed himself in hot water after he was allegedly charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont.

Vermont State Police responded to the burglary complaint on May 1st and found that multiple bottles of alcohol had been stolen from the house whose homeowners were not present. Ezra Miller is said to have been charged once the police interviewed witnesses and gathered surveillance footage. He is due to appear for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on September 26th, 2022.

This most recent charge merely adds to Miller’s recent record of erratic behaviour, with the 29-year-old being arrested in Hawaii on two occasions, the first for harassment at a karaoke bar and the second for second-degree assault.

Famed for his performances in the DC superhero films, such as the forthcoming Flash movie, as well as Lynne Ramsay’s We Need to Talk About Kevin and the Hollywood coming of age film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller had grown to become an icon of contemporary pop culture before his recent clashes with the law severely damaged his reputation.

Following the cancellation of the Batgirl movie, many have called for Miller’s role in The Flash to also be scrapped, particularly as his public image is somewhat irreparable at this point. Despite this, David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, recently stated that he was excited to see the release of The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2 in the near future and was happy with each films’ quality.

Take a look at a clip of Ezra Miller in action in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, below.