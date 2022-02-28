Watch Jack White show he's the biggest Beatles fan around









Every real music fan has that one band that they know like the back of their hand. Whether it’s a random guitar solo or some errant jumble of chords, their music gets so ingrained in your DNA that it’s just natural to recall. Obsession is one thing, but instant recollection is another. That’s what Jack White proved in a recent viral video, where White is able to nail what Beatles song is being played to him in one second.

Some of the tracks played for White are notable from the very start: no other song sounds like ‘Lady Madonna’ or ‘And Your Bird Can Sing’, and White gets those in no time. More impressive is White’s ability to pick out some of the songs from the Fab Four’s early career that have pretty similar openings.

If you can pick out the difference between the opening of ‘Boys’ versus, say, ‘Twist and Shout’, then you might be on another level. But White clearly lives on that other level, picking out tracks like ‘Julia’ and ‘Eight Days a Week’ like it’s childsplay.

Not to nitpick, but it sounds like White messes up on two occasions: the acoustic opening for ‘Run For Your Live’ is mislabeled as ‘I’m Looking Through’, and the opening noise to the album version of ‘Get Back’ seems to confuse White, causing him to ask for more. Still, his ability to pick out songs that aren’t even Beatles songs, like their cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Roll Over Beethoven’, is remarkable.

I’m with White on this one: if I had to choose one band to recall in this game, it would be The Beatles. Although they have a somewhat-unwieldy catalogue, including 213 songs and a seemingly bottomless vault that is still producing new content, it’s still The Beatles. Just think of how many of their songs have an iconic first note: ‘A Hard Day’s Night’, ‘Eight Days A Week’, ‘Come Together’ – and those songs aren’t even played for White during his game.

Interestingly enough, White hasn’t made much of a public effort to bestow himself as Beatles Fan #1. He’s done plenty of work to establish himself as a fan of Led Zeppelin or Son House, but his Beatles fandom has been somewhat hidden. Other than the time that he performed ‘Mother Nature’s Son’ and ‘That Would Be Something’ for Paul McCartney’s honourary concert at the White House (appropriately enough), White has been a bit coy about his Beatles obsession. Now we know how big of a fan White truly is.

Check out White’s remarkable recognition skills down below.