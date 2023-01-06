Watch IDLES perform 'The Wheel' on 'The Tonight Show'









Bristol punks IDLES have recently appeared on the American talk show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform ‘The Wheel’ from their latest release, 2021’s Crawler.

The album, which follows 2020’s Ultra Mono, has been nominated for two Grammys at the upcoming award show – Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance for ‘Crawl!’

Following their intense, strobe-light fuelled performance, the band wrote on Twitter, “We start the year with a dream. We send love and gratitude to everyone at @FallonTonight @jimmyfallon for having us on and making us feel special. We look forward to the year with purpose and gratitude.”

In other news, IDLES have recently celebrated five years of their debut album Brutalism, which was received overwhelmingly positively upon its release in 2017. Since then, IDLES have quickly risen to become one of the UK’s current most prominent alternative acts. They followed their debut with Joy As An Act of Resistance the following year, which boosted the band’s career even further.

With the international success of Crawler, IDLES have cemented themselves as one of modern alternative rock’s most coveted bands. They made their US television debut in late 2021 with a performance of ‘The Beachland Ballroom’, also taken from Crawler, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Grammys will air next month, where IDLES will compete against the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, The Black Keys, Elvis Costello, and Beck.

Watch the performance below: