IDLES to celebrate five years of 'Brutalism'









Earlier this year, British rockers IDLES celebrated the fifth anniversary of their landmark debut LP Brutalism. Today, the band have announced a more official celebration with a new deluxe reissue of the album entitled Five Years of Brutalism.

“What started as a headstone slab of indulgence and unrest became a long journey of beauty, forgiveness, and gratitude,” singer Joe Talbot said in a statement. “Little did we know that it was not just a headstone but the foundations we were building, for a house full to the brim with loving human beings. Thank you so, so much.”

The new version of the album will come complete with a cherry red vinyl reprint as well as new versions of the album’s artwork. The digital edition of the album will also come complete with the entire set that the group played at the ‘BBC Introducing Stage’ at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Brutalism was originally released independently by the band in 2017 before being picked up by Partisan Records. The group had previously released two EPs, 2012’s Welcome and 2015’s Meat, but it was Brutalism that got IDLES their first major taste of exposure.

Five Years of Brutalism won’t be the first special edition of the record to be released. Back in October of 2017, a limited pressing of 100 vinyl LPs were pressed that included some of the ashes of Talbot’s then-recently deceased mother. The macabre special edition vinyl helped solidify IDLES as one of the most uncompromising and extreme of all British bands.

Check out a live performance of ‘1049 Gotho’ down below. Five Years of Brutalism is set for a December 9th release.