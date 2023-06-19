Watch Hayley Williams join the Foo Fighters for ‘My Hero’ at Bonnaroo









Paramore’s frontwoman Hayley Williams has joined the Foo Fighters on stage at Bonnaroo festival for a rendition of their classic 1997 track ‘My Hero’. The single has become a staple tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins on their comeback tour.

Williams’ pop-punk outfit Paramore had previously taken to the stage before Dave Grohl’s band. Then she was reintroduced to riotous applause for a collaborative rendition of the Foo Fighters’ single from their second album The Colour and the Shape.

The song went down a storm at Bonnaroo with Grohl remarking midsong, “Aw, she’s harmonising.” Williams was also evidently animated having stated in the past that Foo Fighters were a big influence on Paramore.

The Foo Fighters are currently touring their comeback record, But Here We Are. In our four-star review of the record, Tim Coffman wrote: “While it’s hard to call But Here We Are a classic Foo Fighters record, it’s definitely a record that should garner respect later as the band comb through their back pages to celebrate their own story of survival.”

Continuing: “It might hurt to be dealt this kind of blow, but it takes the strong to get back up, and Foo Fighters have come out on the other side stronger for it.”

At their Bonnaroo show, they played an array of songs from the new album, including ‘Under You’ and ‘Show Me How’, alongside the old classics like ‘All My Life’, ‘Learn to Fly’, ‘This Is a Call’ and closing up on ‘Everlong’.

You can check out the collaboration with Williams below.