Watch Harry Styles in the new trailer for 'Don't Worry Darling'









Filled with contemporary pop culture royalty, the latest trailer for Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling has been released online.

Coming from the director of Booksmart that seized the attention of fans and critics in 2019, the brand new physiological thriller stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll, and is surrounded in secrecy.

Following a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community, the brand new trailer illustrates the film’s interest in science fiction and psychological thrillers, looking a little like the satirical novel and film The Stepford Wives.

Speaking about one particularly steamy scene that occurs between Pugh’s Alice and Styles’ Jack, Wilde recently told Vogue that the moment will “generate some serious attention”.

“One [scene], featuring a hardworking Styles and a most ​gratified Pugh, is going to generate some serious attention,” the director explains, adding, “and, if the devotion of Styles’s fan base is any indication, hysteria”. Continuing to discuss the sexual themes of the film she adds that her intention with such aforementioned scenes is to make audiences ​​“realise how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure”.

Take a look at the brand new trailer below, with Don’t Worry Darling set for release in the UK and the US on September 23rd.