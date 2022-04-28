Olivia Wilde handed custody papers whilst presenting at CinemaCon









The trade show turned movie hype event, CinemaCon, has thrown up several surprises this year, showing off the very first look at the Barbie movie by Greta Gerwig as well as finding out the long-awaited name for the Avatar sequel, donned Avatar: The Way of Water.

One of the strangest surprises, however, came when actor and director Olivia Wilde was handed custody papers from her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, whilst presenting a trailer for her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, at the event. Handed an envelope marked ‘personal and confidential’ by an unidentified person whilst she was on stage, Wilde asked “this is for me?”, clearly bewildered.

Dating back to 2011, Wilde and Sudeikis got engaged in 2013 and had two children together before they broke up in November 2020. According to a source close to Variety, “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis”.

The unnamed source further added, “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner”.

Meanwhile, Wilde drummed up an appropriate level of excitement for her brand new movie, Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine, with the film due to be released on September 23rd, 2022.