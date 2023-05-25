Watch footage from Tina Turner’s final performance









Footage of the final performance by Tina Turner has re-emerged following news of the singer’s death on May 24th, aged 83.

Turner died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, following a long illness, her spokesperson announced yesterday. “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’ n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” they explained in a statement. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Following the news of her death, tributes poured in from the likes of Tom Jones, Magic Johnson, Sleaford Mods, Bryan Adams and many more. The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, led the remembrance by sharing a series of photos of Turner, including one of the pair performing together.

He wrote: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Fans are now revisiting the American vocalist’s final show of her farewell tour, which brought the curtain down on her five-decade career on May 5th, 2009, at the Sheffield Arena. Performing classics such as ‘The Best’, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ and ‘River Deep, Mountain High’, it has gone down as one of her finest performances.

Watch the highlights of the show below.