Tina Turner tributes: the music world remembers iconic singer, who dies aged 83









Tina Turner, the American-born Swiss singer widely dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, has died aged 83.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’, has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” a statement from the singer’s spokesperson read. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Turner’s illustrious career began in 1957 when she joined Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm. Under the name Little Ann, she made her debut in 1958 with the record Boxtop. In 1960, she emerged as Tina Turner, achieving success with the hit duet ‘A Fool in Love’.

The duo Ike & Tina Turner became world renowned for their explosive live performances, delivering hits like ‘It’s Gonna Work Out Fine,’ ‘River Deep – Mountain High,’ ‘Proud Mary,’ and ‘Nutbush City Limits’ before disbanding in 1976.

Following the tragic news, tributes have begun pouring in from all corners of the world from fans and fellow entertainers.