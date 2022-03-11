Watch Flea join Nick Cave and Warren Ellis on stage in Los Angeles









In what represents a beautiful conclusion to a musical misunderstanding, Flea’s dreams became a reality after he was enlisted to join his heroes on stage in Los Angeles for a stunning performance.

As it happens, Flea is an enormous fan of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, so much so that when he heard about Cave’s own 9-5 approach to his art, he similarly followed suit and took a studious approach to his own creativity. He might not have gone the full hog and donned a suit as part of his daily routine. However, he took up Cave’s advice that “most people wait for the muse to turn up. That’s terribly unreliable. I have to sit down and pursue the muse by attempting to work.”

Thus, you can only imagine how painful it was for Flea to read a similarly sagacious quote from his hero. “I’m forever near a stereo saying, ‘What the fuck is this garbage?’” Cave once opined, “And the answer is always the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

“[A review of Stadium Arcadium] mentioned that Nick Cave really thought we were a shitty band,” said Flea of the vicious quote above, “and printed a quote that Nick Cave had said in that regard. For a second that hurt my feelings because I love Nick Cave. I have all of his records.”

However, Flea would soon remember that he loved Cave for this very reason and that his music was still too important to the bassist to let one comment get in the way of a lifetime of love. “I don’t care if Nick Cave hates my band because his music means everything to me,” Flea continued, “he is one of my favourite songwriters and singers and musicians of all time. I love all the incarnations of the Bad Seeds.”

It’s fair to assume that Flea was pretty cut-up about the initial statement from Cave. However, things turned around quickly: “But it only hurt my feelings for a second because my love for his music is bigger than all that shit and if he thinks my band is lame then that’s OK.”

Well, fortunately for Flea’s sake, Cave’s witty remark may well have been more of a case of upturning the apple cart as he and Warren Ellis invited the Chili’s bassist to join them on stage at The Shrine as they continue their US tour.

Together the band gave a tour debut to the anthemic Push the Sky Away bass-driven track ‘We No Who U R’, and the riotous concert finale was greeted with great rapture.

After the show, Ellis shared a picture of the pair captioned: “Flea, beautiful brother. So wonderful to have you on stage tonight in Los Angeles with me and Nick at The Shrine. Can feel the soul pour out of you on stage.”

You can check out their performance below.