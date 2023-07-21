Watch David Lee Roth as a samurai in bizarre ‘We Will Rock You’ video









Van Halen frontman, David Lee Roth, has posted another intriguing interpretive dance video. Known for his eccentric performances, Roth continues to entertain his followers despite his official retirement.

In the new clip, Roth wholly embraces the samurai aesthetic, complete with hakama robes and a katana sword. Strangely, the musical choice accompanying the video is Queen’s legendary rock anthem, ‘We Will Rock You’.

The video, titled Inazuma, uses a vintage black-and-white silent film effect, lending a particularly old-timey feel to the visuals. Roth is seen brandishing his samurai sword and adopting a variety of stances, readying himself to battle an unseen enemy.

While the fusion of rock and samurai imagery is undoubtedly bizarre, it nevertheless embodies the idiosyncratic charm that fans have come to expect from ‘Diamond Dave’ – and further cement a reputation for being a bit of a lunatic.

Roth previously went viral for his interpretive dance to Jamiroquai’s 1999 hit ‘Canned Heat’ which included a large subtitle reading “Vote for Pedro” — a reference to the film Napoleon Dynamite, which includes an iconic dance sequence to Jamiroquai’s number. He also performed to Annie Lennox’s ‘Little Bird’, where he showcased a uniquely strange skill for wielding colour-guard flags.

What the future holds for Roth’s unusual dance performances remains to be seen. Still, fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the next instalment in what may become a cinematic universe of ‘Diamond Dave’s’ bizarre ‘music videos’.

Watch Roth’s ode to Edo-period Japan below.