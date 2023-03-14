Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young labels David Lee Roth a “lunatic”









Most people know Jeff Young as the former guitarist of thrash metal pioneers Megadeth. Young played on their third album, 1988’s So Far, So Good… So What!, and his first performance with the Californian band appeared in Penelope Spheeris’ documentary from that year, The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years. However, his time in the band was cut short, with Young fired in 1989 for allegedly “contemplating putting the moves on Diana”, the fiancé of frontman Dave Mustaine.

After Young left Megadeth, he had the chance to play with former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth’s band, but it has now been revealed that Young turned the opportunity down and explained the reasons behind his decision. Now, the musicians has labelled David Lee Roth a “lunatic” and maintained that he stands by his decision.

Speaking to The Metal Voice in a new interview, Young looked back on the time he was asked to join David Lee Roth: “Jason Becker got the [gig], which I’m glad, because that gave him a chance to do one really killer project before he got sick (ALS), and he was a buddy of mine,” he said. “Once I saw his movie, I was really glad I passed on it. I was being managed by Diamond Dave management, and that’s how I got that offer.”

Although years have passed since then, Young was asked if he regrets turning down the move. He said: “No, I turned it down… I thought he’d end up in Vegas. And that was all the way back then. And where did he end up? I might have ESP or something,” Young added. “I just don’t really like [Roth’s] voice, to be honest. And now I’ve since learned he’s a lunatic. I made a great choice. He’s nuts.”

Jeff Young has had various projects since his Megadeth days, including a solo musical career and hosting the Internet radio show Music Without Boundaries.