Watch Dashboard Confessional perform their new single 'Everyone Else Is Just Noise' on 'Kimmel'









Emo legends Dashboard Confessional appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live this weekend, performing a stripped back version of their latest single, ‘Everyone Else Is Just Noise’.

The new single is the latest offering from their new album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, the first since 2018’s Crooked Shadows. It is the band’s eighth album to date and was released on Friday (February 25th) to warm reviews across the board.

The new song hears frontman Chris Carrabba reflecting on the passage of time and the inevitable prospect of ageing. It’s a theme that permeates the new album, but on ‘Everyone Else Is Just Noise’, he manages to make them a positive thing and something that we should all accept.

He sings: “I’m starting to live without doubting / I’m learning to like who I am… I’m trying to let go a little / I’m starting to think that I can.” During the performance on Kimmel, his words rang loud and clear.

Discussing All The Truth That I Can Tell recently, Carrabba said: “Honesty was at the heart of the writing process, at the heart of the recording process, and at the heart of this collection of songs.”

He continued: “I had the rare opportunity to be unflinchingly honest. But I think I would have thought in the early days that that would be commonplace. Now, I realise it’s some kind of cycle within your life and there’s great personal reward in accepting that.”

It’s been a momentous year for Carrabba. Last year, the frontman was hospitalised after sustaining “severe injuries” in a motorcycle accident. At the time, he shared a photo of himself in hospital, clarifying that, “My injuries were severe but not life-threatening.”

He concluded: “I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”

Watch Dashboard Confessional perform ‘Everyone Else Is Just Noise’ on Kimmel below.