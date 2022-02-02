Dashboard Confessional share candid new single ‘Burning Heart’









Dashboard Confessional - ‘Burning Heart’ 5.8

Earlier this week, Dashboard Confessional shared their brand new track, ‘Burning Heart’. The song is the latest single released ahead of their upcoming album, All Truth That I Can Tell.

The new album will be the group’s first since 2018’s Crooked Shadows. It’s set to arrive on February 28th via Hidden Note Records/AWAL. In an interview regarding the new single, the frontman Chris Carrabba said: “In the song, there’s this sense of, ‘OK, here we go! Are you ready? Because it’s starting’”.

Adding: “This was the first one I wrote for the new album and it’s the one outlier of the bunch. That night, I wrote a song that I was so certain of. Not that it was just good, but that it was powerful in some way, too. The conceit of this song reflects the fact that I’m holding in a lot. I have a lot to say to the person I love in this moment. The idea in this setting is that I’m here to fight for this.”

Carrabba continued: “I wanted a song that took a look at a hard conversation with a sense of although things aren’t right now, they may be able to be set right if it’s needed badly enough, wanted badly enough. In this setting, the conceit of the song is between two people in a relationship – well, you only hear one side. That’s the bigger part of the conceit: what if you only heard the one side of the conversation?”

Speaking about the new album, Carrabba added: “Honesty was at the heart of the writing process, at the heart of the recording process, and at the heart of this collection of songs. I had the rare opportunity to be unflinchingly honest. But I think I would have thought in the early days that that would be commonplace. Now, I realise it’s some kind of cycle within your life and there’s great personal reward in accepting that.”

This new album marks the group’s return to recording since Carrabba sustained “severe injuries” from a motorcycle accident last year. At the time, he consoled worried fans with a photo from his hospital bed explaining: “My injuries were severe but not life-threatening.”

Carrabba concluded: “I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”

Stream Dashboard Confessional’s new single, ‘Burning Heat’, below.