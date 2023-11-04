Watch Boygenius and Billie Eilish team up to perform ‘When the Party’s Over’

Billie Eilish has released a performance of ‘When the Party’s Over’ featuring Boygenius. The footage, taken from her show at London’s Electric Ballroom last year, sees the singer welcome the indie supergroup to the stage as part of a surprise gig.

Eilish was in the UK after headlining Reading & Leeds festival and told the 1,500-strong audience in Camden: “I wanted to invite a couple of my friends to come sing with me,” laughing alongside Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers as the audience lit up as they walked on.

Bridgers had previously performed a cover of the Eilish hit from 2018’s When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, playing it for her inaugural episode of Saddest Factory Radio.

Eilish has often cited Bridgers herself as a key influence on that album. In 2020, she shared a playlist she called “I love you inspo”, which featured the 2017 Bridgers track, ‘Smoke Signals’.

Elsewhere in last year’s set, she was joined by Labrinth to perform their song ‘Never Felt So Alone’. More recently, Eilish wrote a song for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. On writing ‘What Was I Made For?‘, Eilish said the song was “a tiny creature” that sat inside her for years, that needed some creative direction and coaxing from her brother and collaborator Finneas.

“As soon as we got that prompt, the creature was like, ‘Okay, I’m out!’, and we wrote that song in an hour or two,” she told Allure. “We wrote it in a period of time where we couldn’t have been less inspired and less creative.”

Listen to Billie Eilish and Boygenius perform ‘When the Party’s Over’ below.