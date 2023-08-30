Watch Billie Eilish bring out Boygenius during intimate London show









During her intimate London show last night, Billie Eilish brought out Boygenius and Labrinth on stage for renditions of her songs.

The performance took place at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. It saw Eilish and her brother, Finneas, perform various hits and fan favourites, including 2019’s ‘Bad Guy’ and 2020’s ‘Therefore I Am’. Adding extra excitement to the night, she brought out her duo of guests.

Eilish only announced the surprise London show last Saturday, the day after her headline set at Leeds Festival. “London doing a special lil performance for you,” the American musician wrote in her Instagram stories. “If you signed up for email alerts at my pop-up this week, you’ll get an email with a unique code to access tickets.” Tickets sold out almost instantly, with some fans camping outside the venue the night before.

To commence the set, Eilish opened with ‘Bury A Friend’ and ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, before storming through 2020’s ‘Therefore I Am’, from her second album, Happier Than Ever. However, things took a more surprising turn when Eilish invited her two guests onto the stage.

The first was Labrinth, the British singer-songwriter and producer. Notably, he composed the scores for both seasons of HBO’s hit show Euphoria. His song ‘Never Felt So Alone’, which is featured in the second season of the drama, features Billie Eilish. Accordingly, she enlisted Labrinth to play the track in London last night.

Only two songs later, Eilish brought out the indie supergroup Boygenius, comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. Together, they performed Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’. Before she announced these special guests, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer asked her fans to put their phones down so she could see the look on their faces when she told them who was joining her.

“I’m in love with all three of them. Truly,” Eilish said as Boygenius departed the stage after ‘When The Party’s Over’.

See more The Boys performing When the party’s over with Billie Eilish tonight at her ONO in London pic.twitter.com/Oe3PWpNz0a — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) August 29, 2023