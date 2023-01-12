Watch Alvvays play 'Belinda Says' on Jimmy Fallon









Jimmy Fallon is weirdly killing it as of late with the musical guests. Like a lot of people with eyes and ears, I’ve had my feelings of the perpetually giggly late-night king fluctuate over the years. Nobody is ever worth hating, and Fallon is most certainly not the most detestable of the late-night gang, but his schtick has certainly started to strain a bit too much for my liking.

But who cares: The Tonight Show was always meant for the older crowd anyway. And yet, despite that inherent conservatism built into the programme’s DNA, Fallon has recently had some cool musical guests.

Earlier this week, British post-punks Dry Cleaning played ‘Hot Penny Day’ for a slightly dazed audience. Just before that, IDLES stormed the stage with ‘The Wheel’. Now, indie pop pioneers Alvvays have brought their wavvy and hazy sound to Fallon’s stage. To promote their latest LP Blue Rev, the Canadian quintet dropped a phenomenal version of ‘Belinda Says’ onto the studio audience.

Here’s something I just recently learned: not all late-night shows have musical guests every night now. I haven’t taken the time to watch a late-night programme in years, but I always assumed that the format was a monologue, a comedy bit, the first interview, the second interview, a musical guest, and the goodnights. Apparently, that’s now how it has to work anymore, with the musical guest spot often getting the shaft for… what, three interviews? Multiple bits?

My ignorance for late-night aside, Alvvays bring the pop hooks and wonky weirdness that makes them great. Fallon also claims that the appearance marks the first time that Alvvays have ever appeared on a late-night programme, which is completely bizarre to me. Do they not have late-night shows in Canada? Everything about this is confounding to me, with the sole exception of Alvvays’ great performance.

Check out Alvvays playing ‘Belinda Says’ on The Tonight Show down below.