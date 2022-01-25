Warren Ellis teases collaboration with Hope Sandoval









In a dream pairing of ethereal music icons, the sultry tones of Mazzy Star’s whispering vocal extraordinaire Hope Sandoval are seemingly set to meet with a stirring arrangement from Warren Ellis.

In a rather blunt announcement, the bearded Bad Seeds musician tweeted: “Been in the studio working on some new Hope Sandoval tracks. What a voice she has.” Reading heads nodded in firm agreement.

The collaboration will mark the first time that the duo have worked together, but on paper, there is no doubt that they will be an instant fit.

It would seem, the project is still very much in its infancy as no further details have been made available and Ellis is yet to reveal his capacity in the collaboration. It does, however, provide further evidence that he is perhaps the busiest man in the music industry with soundtracks, tours and more crammed into his diary.

Sandoval has also had a busy time of late, lending her sullen vocal tones to 2021’s Psychic Ills tribute album, Songs for Trees.

As soon as more information is available on the collaboration, we’ll be bringing it right to you. For now, you can glimpse at the sort of score that Ellis may well provide by checking out The Velvet Queen soundtrack he crafted with Nick Cave below.