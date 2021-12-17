Nick Cave and Warren Ellis share new song ‘Les Cerfs’









Nick Cave and Warren Ellis - 'Les Cerfs' 7.6

After releasing one of the year’s best albums with Carnage, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have returned with another great new collaboration on the song ‘Les Cerfs’.

Evidently, the two didn’t just stop at Carnage and are set to provide the soundtrack for the upcoming film La Panthère Des Neiges, or The Velvet Queen. Soundtrack work is where the duo usually reside in their work, having lent their talents to The Road, Hell or High Water, and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

“There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in,” Ellis explained about La Panthère Des Neiges. “I realised after a day that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days.”

“In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on,” Ellis enthuses. “One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

“When Warren and I are playing music together, we do not have to deal with the problems of an unstable relationship, or questions of status, or struggles for power,” Cave reflected earlier this year.

Adding: “Warren is such a friend. The reason why we have had such a long and productive artistic collaboration is because… we understand the nature of friendship and we look after the friendship itself.”

Listen to ‘Les Cerfs’ down below.