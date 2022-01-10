Warner Brothers reveal a closer look at the characters from 'The Batman'









The internet was set alight this weekend as more details about the cast and characters in Matt Reeves’ upcoming blockbuster, The Batman, have been released ahead of its March 4th premiere.

The studio behind the film, Warner Bros, shed some light on the project, which has remained wrapped in mystery since the trailer dropped late last year. The new information has given us a first look at two of the film’s villains, Paul Dano‘s Riddler and Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

Dano’s Riddler is like a mix between the Zodiac killer and a Klansman, decked in combat green and a mask. The Penguin looks like a more faithful take on the character’s classic look, with slightly off-kilter facial features and donning his iconic purple suit. Other new photos show both the villains in action. Although it’s not a lot of information, it’s been enough for Warner Bros to inspire more discussion about their upcoming flick.

Aside from the classic villains, the studio also shared looks at Gotham City’s cast of heroes. There’s a still of Batman meeting Zoë Kravitz’s intriguing Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and behind the scenes photographs of Reeves directing.

These new looks follow the release of another trailer, which is the most revealing yet. Introducing us to the character’s on a closer level, we get snippets of both Batman and Catwoman’s backgrounds. Additionally, Reeves made headlines late last year when he explained that the inspiration for Robert Pattinson’s reclusive take on Batman came via the late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain.

The Batman is set to be one of the biggest films of 2022, and the world is hotly anticipating its release. Looking like it will rival Christopher Nolan’s take on The Batman, it’s set to be a refreshing return to Gotham City after the misfire of Zack Snyder’s take on the caped crusader.

Watch the trailer and the press shots for The Batman below.

(Credit: Warner Bros)

(Credit: Warner Bros)

(Credit: Warner Bros)

(Credit: Warner Bros)