Vivienne Westwood claims John Lydon ran out of ideas after Sex Pistols

Westwood made the comments in a new interview with NME, where she discussed Nigel Askew’s new documentary, Wake Up Punk, which examines punk’s decline through a series of interviews with Westwood and her sons, Joe Corré and Ben Westwood.

A synopsis of the new film reads: “With a fusion of documentary and magical realism, the film captures the intimate moments between Vivienne and her two sons Ben and Joe as they candidly discuss their own relationship with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and stories from the punk era.”

In Wake Up Punk, Westwood posits that Lydon has “lost his mojo in recent years”. Asked by the publication what she meant by this, she explained: “I think John Lydon was a sensation. I think he was so convinced of himself and his ideals – and I believed in him. He latched onto the idea that the people who run the world and caused the Vietnam War were still the same people in charge – and that’s why we talked about anarchy.”

“It became a whole thing about youth against age. The way that song ‘Anarchy In The UK’ begins, it’s absolutely bloodcurdling and I’ve never heard anything like it since,” she continued. “Once the Sex Pistols folded, he didn’t have any more ideas. We had something to talk about and you don’t just get ideas, they don’t fall from Heaven.”

She concluded: “You have to read, you have to try and understand. You have to think for yourself. And you have to work it all out. You get out what you put in and that’s what people don’t understand today. They think they can just be a rebel. Well you can’t, you see, and that’s what went wrong I think.”

Watch the trailer for Wake Up Punk below.

